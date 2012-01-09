Jan 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 03/01 05/01 n.a. 1,167 nil nil 3,820 2) Rabind Tagore Atlantic MS 01/01 08/01 n.a. 1,294 nil nil 6,706 3) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD ----- 07/01 n.a. TOCOM nil nil 33,000 4) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil 08/01 08/01 09/01 nil 77,001 nil 65,449 5) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr 09/01 09/01 09/01 nil nil TOCOM315/460 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Triumph Ancheril HSD nil 4,000 nil 10/01 MS nil 5,600 nil 10/01 2) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 10/01 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/01 4) Jindal Manjula Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 10/01 5) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 11/01 6) Umlma Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 11/01 7) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 350/300 12/01 8) Jindal Kamla Westship SteelPipe nil 1,260 nil 12/01 9) Faith IV Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 14/01 10) Taiwan Express Adstream Cntr nil nil 200/600 14/01 11) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk Cntr nil nil 300/300 15/01 12) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,800 nil 15/01 13) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01 14) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 766/750 16/01 15) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 16/01 16) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 18/01 17) Chemstar Masa J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 7,500 nil 19/01 18) Irenes Reliance Relay Cntr nil nil 350/350 22/01 19) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 23/01 20) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 24/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL