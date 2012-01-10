Jan 10- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 03/01 05/01 ----- 4,350 nil nil 611
2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS 05/01 07/01 ----- 9,577 nil nil 10,423/8,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/01 ---
2) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/01 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 11/01
2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil nil 11/01
3) Umlma Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 11/01
4) Jindal Kamla Westship SteelPipe nil 1,260 nil 12/01
5) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 13/01
6) Faith IV Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 14/01
7) Taiwan Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 200/600 14/01
8) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01
9) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,800 nil 15/01
10) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 15/01
11) Triumph Ancheril HSD/MS nil 4,000/5,600 nil 15/01
12) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 16/01
13) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 16/01
14) Chemstar Masa J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 7,500 nil 19/01
15) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/01
16) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 24/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL