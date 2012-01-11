Jan 11Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO /FO 03/01 05/01 ----- nil 4,961 nil COMP 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS 05/01 07/01 11/01 17,411/1,953 nil nil 2,589/6,047 3) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR 10/01 10/01 ----- nil nil nil150/150 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 10/01 11/01 ----- nil Uldg nil 16,000 5) Umlma Wilhelmsen Crude oil 11/01 11/01 11/01 nil Uldg nil 74,283 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 11/01 --- 2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/01 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamla Westship SteelPipe nil 1,260 nil 12/01 2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 13/01 3) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 13/01 4) Faith IV Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 14/01 5) Taiwan Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 200/600 14/01 6) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01 7) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,800 nil 15/01 8) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 15/01 9) Triumph Ancheril HSD/MS nil 4,000/5,600 nil 15/01 10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 16/01 11) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 16/01 12) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/01 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 18/01 14) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 18/01 15) Chemstar Masa J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 7,500 nil 19/01 16) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/01 17) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 24/01 18) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 29/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL