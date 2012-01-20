Jan 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Faith IV Atlantic FO 14/01 15/01 20/01 29,772 nil nil 8,728 2) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR 19/01 19/01 20/01 nil nil 336/337 169 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 18/01 --- 2) DL Cosmos GAC Naphtha nil 35,000 nil 19/01 --- 3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/01 --- 4) Arrilah-I Benline RockPhos nil 33,960 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Samurai Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 21/01 2) Gas Master Atlantic Ammonia nil 8,400 nil 21/01 3) Patriotic Atlantic ATF nil 4,000 nil 21/01 4) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/01 5) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/01 6) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/01 7) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 23/01 8) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 23/01 9) Gotland Spirit Wilhelsmen Crude oil nil 68,882 nil 23/01 10) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 24/01 11) Gladiator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 25/01 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 25/01 13) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 25/01 14) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/01 15) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 26/01 16) Oriana J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/01 17) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 27/01 18) Jindal Kamla West Ship SteelPipe nil 3,700 nil 28/01 19) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 29/01 20) Arcadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 01/02 21) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/02 22) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL