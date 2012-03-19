Mar 19- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sioux Maiden Aspinwal Salt 13/03 13/03 19/03 nil 38,733 nil 3,397
2) Good Trade Pearl S Pipes 16/03 16/03 ----- nil 6,348 nil 11,572
3) Pearl Nodine Inter Ocean FO 18/03 18/03 20/03 nil TOCOM nil 5,000
4) Swarna Brahmaputr Jairam Crude oil 18/03 19/03 20/03 nil TOCOM nil 55,000
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 19/03 19/03 20/03 nil nil n.a.440/420
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO n.a. nil nil 20/03
2) Persey Soroabji Gen Cargo nil 656 nil 21/03
3) CMA CGM QuartZ CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/03
4) TL Rose AISSA Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 21/03
5) Harsha Prem Atlantic POL n.a. nil nil 21/03
6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 22/03
7) Mount Fuji Atlantic Crude oil nil n.a. nil 22/03
8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 23/03
9) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/03
10) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 25/03
11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/03
12) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil nil 255,000 nil 27/03
13) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 28/03
14) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/03
15) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 29/03
16) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 29/03
17) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/03
18) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL