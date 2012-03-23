Mar 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Good Trade Pearl Steel Pipes 16/03 16/03 23/03 nil 16,522 nil 1,398
2) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 20/03 20/03 24/03 1,230 nil nil 7,770
3) Persey Soroabji Gen Cargo 21/03 21/03 24/03 nil 352 nil 304
4) DL Rose AISSA Naphtha 21/03 21/03 23/03 20,133 nil nil 14,867
5) Jag Pushpa Atlantic Reformate 22/03 22/03 ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,500
Atlantic HSD ----- ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 15,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,850 nil 24/03
2) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 11,500 nil 24/03
3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/03
4) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 25/03
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/03
6) Purbasari J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,500 nil 26/03
7) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 26/03
8) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 26/03
9) Jindal Meenakshi Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/03
10) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil nil 255,000 nil 27/03
11) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/03
12) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con nil 6,935 nil 28/03
13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/03
14) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/03
15) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 30/03
16) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/03
17) Kota Nipah John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03
18) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 31/03
19) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04
20) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 03/04
21) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 04/04
22) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/04
23) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04
24) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL