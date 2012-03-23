Mar 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Good Trade Pearl Steel Pipes 16/03 16/03 23/03 nil 16,522 nil 1,398 2) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 20/03 20/03 24/03 1,230 nil nil 7,770 3) Persey Soroabji Gen Cargo 21/03 21/03 24/03 nil 352 nil 304 4) DL Rose AISSA Naphtha 21/03 21/03 23/03 20,133 nil nil 14,867 5) Jag Pushpa Atlantic Reformate 22/03 22/03 ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,500 Atlantic HSD ----- ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 15,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,850 nil 24/03 2) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 11,500 nil 24/03 3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/03 4) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 25/03 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/03 6) Purbasari J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,500 nil 26/03 7) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 26/03 8) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 26/03 9) Jindal Meenakshi Relay CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/03 10) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil nil 255,000 nil 27/03 11) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/03 12) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con nil 6,935 nil 28/03 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/03 14) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/03 15) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 30/03 16) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/03 17) Kota Nipah John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03 18) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 31/03 19) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04 20) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 03/04 21) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 04/04 22) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/04 23) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04 24) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL