Mar 29- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 24/03 25/03 29/03 nil 12,600 nil 2,621 2) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil 27/03 27/03 29/03 nil230,654 nil 24,553 3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 28/03 28/03 ----- nil 2,336 nil 22,664 4) Prudent Atlantic HSD 28/03 29/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 15,000 5) Kota Nipah John Keels CNTR 29/03 29/03 29/03 nil nil n.a.556/569 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 27/03 TBT 2) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/03 --- 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/03 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 30/03 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 30/03 3) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con nil 6,935 nil 31/03 4) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/03 5) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 31/03 6) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 01/04 7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/04 8) Genero Ivoli GAC Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 02/04 9) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 152/150 03/04 10) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 04/04 11) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/04 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 05/04 13) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/04 14) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 08/04 15) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 43,259 nil 08/04 16) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04 17) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04 18) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 08/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL