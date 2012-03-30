Mar 30- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 28/03 28/03 ----- nil 15,030 nil 9,970
2) Prudent Atlantic HSD 28/03 29/03 30/03 nil 3,855 nil 11,145
3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 45,495 nil 5,114
4) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR 29/03 29/03 ----- nil nil 90/-215/255
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 30/03 TBT
2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 30/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/03
2) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con nil 6,935 nil 01/04
3) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04
4) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 01/04
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/04
6) Genero Ivoli GAC Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 02/04
7) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 152/150 03/04
8) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/04
9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 05/04
10) Jindal Kamla Brothers SteelPripe nil 3,700 nil 05/04
11) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/04
12) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 450/450 05/04
13) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/04
14) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 06/04
15) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 08/04
16) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 43,259 nil 08/04
17) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04
18) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04
19) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 08/04
20) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/04
21) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/04
22) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL