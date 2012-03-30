Mar 30- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 28/03 28/03 ----- nil 15,030 nil 9,970 2) Prudent Atlantic HSD 28/03 29/03 30/03 nil 3,855 nil 11,145 3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 45,495 nil 5,114 4) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR 29/03 29/03 ----- nil nil 90/-215/255 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 30/03 TBT 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 30/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/03 2) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con nil 6,935 nil 01/04 3) CSAVA La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04 4) Sunny Pescadores GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 01/04 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/04 6) Genero Ivoli GAC Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 02/04 7) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 152/150 03/04 8) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/04 9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 05/04 10) Jindal Kamla Brothers SteelPripe nil 3,700 nil 05/04 11) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/04 12) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 450/450 05/04 13) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/04 14) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 06/04 15) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 08/04 16) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 43,259 nil 08/04 17) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04 18) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04 19) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 08/04 20) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/04 21) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/04 22) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL