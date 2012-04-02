Apr 02- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sunny Pescadores GAC Zinc Con 01/04 01/04 ----- nil 1,160 nil 9,596 2) Golden Eagle Pearl Zinc Con 01/04 02/04 ----- nil 325 nil 6,610 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 02/04 02/04 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Genero Ivoli GAC Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 02/04 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 152/150 04/04 2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/04 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 05/04 4) Jindal Kamla Brothers SteelPripe nil 3,700 nil 05/04 5) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 450/450 05/04 6) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/04 7) Linde ULA Machienry nil 196 nil 06/04 8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/300 06/04 9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/04 10) Bow Baha Pearl Ph Acid nil 3,000 nil 07/04 11) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 43,259 nil 08/04 12) Cape Manuel Raipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/04 13) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid nil n.a. nil 08/04 14) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 08/04 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/04 16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/04 17) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil nil 3,500 nil 10/04 18) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/04 19) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL