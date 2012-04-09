Apr 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/04 08/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 16,000
2) Green Park JM Baxi Phos.Acid 08/04 09/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 8,000
3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 09/04 09/04 ----- nil nil TOCOM 452/275
4) Purwati JM Baxi Methanil 09/04 09/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 43,259 nil 07/04 ---
2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 09/04 TBT
3) Eagle Meerut J M Baxi HSD 27,000 nil nil 09/04 TBT
4) Maharaja Agresen Jairam Crude oil nil 114,000 nil 09/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 10/04
2) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/04
3) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS nil 7,500 nil 10/04
4) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 15/- 11/04
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 12/04
6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/04
7) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 12/04
8) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/04
9) All Cargo Laxmi Pearl Steel Pipe nil 1,500 nil 12/04
10) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 12/04
11) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 13/04
12) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 13/04
13) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,000 nil 13/04
14) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/04
15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/04
16) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/04
17) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL