Apr 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/04 08/04 ----- nil n.a. nil 16,000 2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 09/04 09/04 ----- nil nil TOCOM 350/300 3) Eagle Meerut J M Baxi HSD 09/04 09/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 27,000 4) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos 07/04 10/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 43,259 5) Maharaja Agresen Jairam Crude oil 09/04 10/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 114,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 10/04 --- 2) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/04 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS nil 7,500 nil 11/04 2) Lal Bahadur Jairam CNTR nil nil 15/- 11/04 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 12/04 4) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/04 5) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 12/04 6) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/04 7) All Cargo Laxmi Pearl Steel Pipe nil 1,500 nil 12/04 8) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 12/04 9) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 13/04 10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 13/04 11) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,000 nil 13/04 12) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/04 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/04 14) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/04 15) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL