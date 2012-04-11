Apr 11- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/04 08/04 ----- nil 6,300 nil 9,535
2) Eagle Meerut JMB HSD 09/04 09/04 12/04 4,928 nil nil 24,072
3) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos 07/04 10/04 ----- nil 1,377 nil 41,882
4) Maharaja Agresen Jairam Crude oil 09/04 10/04 12/04 nil TOCOM nil 114,000
5) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 10/04 10/04 11/04 nil nil 223/120 24/222
6) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS 11/04 11/04 11/04 nil 3,563 nil 3,937
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 10/04 ---
2) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 12/04
2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/04
3) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 12/04
4) All Cargo Laxmi Pearl Steel Pipe nil 1,500 nil 12/04
5) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 12/04
6) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 13/04
7) Swarna Kaveri Ancheril HSD nil 30,000 nil 13/04
8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 14/04
9) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/04
10) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,000 nil 15/04
11) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/04
12) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/04
13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/04
14) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/04
15) HS Bizet CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/400 18/04
16) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL