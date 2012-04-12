Apr 12- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today 03 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/04 08/04 ----- nil 9,800 nil 6,036 2) Eagle Meerut J M Baxi HSD 09/04 09/04 ----- 14,254 nil nil 14,746 3) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos 07/04 10/04 12/04 nil 4,892 nil 38,367 4) Maharaja Agresen Jairam Crude oil 09/04 10/04 12/04 nil 86,924 nil 27,324 5) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS 11/04 11/04 12/04 nil 7,291 nil 209 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 12/04 12/04 ----- nil nil n.a.558/310 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 10/04 TBT 2) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04 --- 3) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 12/04 TBT 4) All Cargo Laxmi Pearl Steel Pipe nil 1,500 nil 12/04 TBT 5) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 12/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 13/04 2) Swarna Kaveri Ancheril HSD nil 30,000 nil 14/04 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 14/04 4) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/04 5) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/04 6) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/04 7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/04 8) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/04 9) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,000 nil 16/04 10) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/04 11) HS Bizet CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/400 18/04 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/04 13) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/04 14) Wehr Blankenese John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL