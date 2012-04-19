Apr 19- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos 07/04 10/04 ----- nil 30,474 nil 12,785 2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 16/04 16/04 19/04 nil 46,200 nil 3,051 3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 18/04 18/04 19/04 TOCOM nil nil 8,000 5) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 19/04 19/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 28,000 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 19/04 19/04 ----- nil nil n.a.500/600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) HS Bizet CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 300/400 19/04 TBT 2) Swarna Brahmaputr Jairam Crude oil nil 50,629 nil 19/04 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 21/04 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/04 3) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 22/04 4) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/04 5) Jindal Kamla Brothers Son Steel Pipe nil 3,700 nil 22/04 6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/04 7) Ocean Moon Beam Inter Ocean HSD nil 40,000 nil 23/04 9) Wehr Blankenese John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/04 11) Al Majedah GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 25/04 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 26/04 13) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 26/04 14) Argent Hibiscus JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 6,700 nil 27/04 15) SC Tianjin Atlantic Benzene nil 3,000 nil 28/04 16) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 29/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL