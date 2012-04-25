Apr 25- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasco Gem Inter Ocean Rock Phos 07/04 10/04 25/04 nil 43,259 nil COMP 2) Jindal Kamla Brothers SonsSteel Pipe 22/04 23/04 26/04 nil 1,604 nil 1,441 3) Ocean Moon Beam Inter Ocean HSD 23/04 24/04 26/04 nil 11,127 nil 28,798 4) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 24/04 24/04 26/04 nil nil 224/334224/373 5) Wehr Blankenese John Keels CNTR 24/04 24/04 25/04 nil nil 341/38144/287 6) Desh Surakshek Jairam Crude oil 25/04 25/04 ----- nil TOCOM nil 68,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 21/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 52,000 nil 26/04 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 26/04 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 26/04 4) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/04 5) Argent Hibiscus JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 6,700 nil 27/04 6) Ocean Mars Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 27/04 7) Strovolos Atlantic FO nil 3,678 nil 28/04 8) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 29/04 9) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/04 10) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/04 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/04 12) Triumph Inter Ocean MS/HSD nil 4,500/6,000 nil 30/04 13) SC Tianjin Atlantic Benzene nil 3,000 nil 02/05 14) Pirwati J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 02/05 15) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 02/05 16) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/05 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/05 18) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/05 19) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 05/04 20) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 07/04 21) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL