Jun 04- - Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Gloria Galaxy Pearl Sulpher 21/05 25/05 --- nil 20,452 nil 7,048 2) Everbright J M Baxi Crude oil 30/05 31/05 01/06 nil 60,230 nil 9,770 3) Ashman O Exim Timber 30/05 30/05 --- nil 1,372 nil 1,980 4) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con 30/05 30/05 --- nil 3,862 nil 6,138 5) Jag Prakash Atlantic MS /HSD 31/05 31/05 --- TOCOME nil 10000/11000 Atlantic MS /HSD 31/05 31/05 --- nil0/10968 4700/8904 6) Ikan Tamban Pearl Ilminite 01/06 01/06 --- nil TOCOME nil 18,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) B Elephant J M Baxi Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 30/05 --- 2) Raio Grande Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 01/06 --- 3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 01/06 --- 4) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil 29,000 nil 01/06 --- 5) Chang Hang Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 01/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/06 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 5,000 nil 02/06 3) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 03/06 4) Jag Aparna Saorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 03/06 5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 03/06 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/06 7) Courier Caravel CNTR nil nil 0/400 04/06 8) R N Tagore Atlantic Naphtha TOCOME nil nil 04/06 9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 05/06 10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/06 11) OEL Shreyas Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/06 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/06 13) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 10/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL