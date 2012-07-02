Jul 02- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Kalash Ancheril MS 19/06 19/06 --- nil TOCOME nil 8,222 l Ancheril HSD 19/06 19/06 --- nil 4,925 nil 425 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 16/06 20/06 --- nil TOCOME nil 16,000 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 20/06 20/06 20/06 nil nil TOCOME800/700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil --- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/06 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/06 3) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil TOCOME 21/06 4) S P Berlin GAC FO 5,500 nil nil 21/06 5) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 27,000 nil 21/06 6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/06 7) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 22/06 8) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 22/06 9) Desh Surakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 23/06 10) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/06 11) Caraval Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil TOCOME 23/06 12) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 24/06 13) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil TOCOME 24/06 14) Despina ULA CBFS nil nil 9,000 24/06 15) F Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 24/06 16) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/06 17) Zou Zou N Atlantic Crude oil nil TOCOME nil 24/06 18) Manuela BTL CNTR nil nil TOCOME 24/06 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 25/06 20) Kota Hormat Joh Keells CNTR nil nil 350/250 25/06 21) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 25/06 22) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 225/250 28/06 23) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/06 24) Indira Gandhi Relay CNTR nil nil 600/800 28/06 25) Dimitris Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 29/06 26) MOL Disticntion Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/07 27) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL