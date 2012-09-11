Sep 11Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 09/09 10/09 10/09 nil nil192 /188 COMP 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 08/09 10/09 12/09 nil TOCOME nil 17,055 3) B C Chatterji Atlantic MS 10/09 10/09 12/09 nil 3,592 nil 10,000 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 10/09 11/09 11/09 nil nil nil103/352 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 09/09 --- 2) Jag Prakash nil HSD nil nil 250/250 11/09 11/09 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 12,000 nil 350/350 10/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 12/09 2) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber nil 13,000 nil 12/09 3) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 350/350 13/09 4) A Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 13/09 5) Bhairavi Atlantic Benzene nil nil nil 14/09 6) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 15/09 7) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 16/09 8) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 15/09 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09 10) MOL Dignity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/09 12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/09 13) Ice Exporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 20/09 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/09 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 20/09 16) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/09 17) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/09 18) Belsize Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,000 nil 22/09 19) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/09 20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL