Sep 12Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 09/09 10/09 ----- nil nil192 /188
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 09/09 11/09 12/09 nil nil293 /14430 /160
3) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 11/09 11/09 13/09 833 nil nil 11,167
4) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber 12/09 12/09 ----- nil nil nil 12,705
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650 ----- 10/09
2) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 650 ----- 12/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 350/350 13/09
2) A Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 13/09
3) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,300 nil 14/09
4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,100 nil 14/09
5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 15/09
6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 16/09
7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09
8) MOL Dignity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09
9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/09
10) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/09
11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 17/09
12) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 18/09
13) Pratibha Warna Ancheril MS/HSD nil 6,019 nil 18/09
14) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 18/09
15) Ice Exporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 20/09
16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/09
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 20/09
18) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/09
19) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/09
20) Belsize Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,000 nil 22/09
21) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/09
22) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur nil 24,000 nil 23/09
23) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/09
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL