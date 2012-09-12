Sep 12Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 09/09 10/09 ----- nil nil192 /188 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 09/09 11/09 12/09 nil nil293 /14430 /160 3) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 11/09 11/09 13/09 833 nil nil 11,167 4) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber 12/09 12/09 ----- nil nil nil 12,705 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650 ----- 10/09 2) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 650 ----- 12/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 350/350 13/09 2) A Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 13/09 3) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 3,300 nil 14/09 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,100 nil 14/09 5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 15/09 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 16/09 7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09 8) MOL Dignity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09 9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/09 10) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/09 11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 17/09 12) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 18/09 13) Pratibha Warna Ancheril MS/HSD nil 6,019 nil 18/09 14) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 18/09 15) Ice Exporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 20/09 16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/09 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 20/09 18) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/09 19) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/09 20) Belsize Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,000 nil 22/09 21) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/09 22) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur nil 24,000 nil 23/09 23) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/09 ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL