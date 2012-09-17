Sep 17-Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber 12/09 12/09 ----- nil 7,541 nil 5,490 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 16/09 17/09 ----- nil nil nil 7,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 14/09 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 14/09 17/09 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 17/09 --- 4) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/09 17/09 5) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 17/09 --- 6) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 16/09 --- 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 17/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 18/09 2) Pratibha Warna Ancheril MS/HSD nil 6019/619 nil 18/09 3) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 18/09 4) S C Quingdao Atlantic Methanol nil 5,900 nil 18/09 5) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,000 nil nil 18/09 6) United Grace Atlantic FO nil 30,000 nil 19/09 7) Ashna Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 19/09 8) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 19/09 9) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 19/09 10) Ice Exporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 20/09 11) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/09 12) Sea Challenger Atlantic FO nil 5,000 nil 20/09 13) Belsize Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,000 nil 23/09 14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/09 15) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/09 16) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/09 17) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur nil 24,000 nil 23/09 18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 23/09 19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/09 20) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 25/09 21) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 225/225 26/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL