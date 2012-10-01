Oct 01Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 9,005 nil 2,340
2) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur 22/09 23/09 ----- nil 23,400 nil 650
3) Harsh Atla MS/HSD 25/09 25/09 ----- nil 11,236 nil nil
4) Kalymnos GAC Crude oil 01/10 01/10 02/10 nil nil nil 145,00
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Maers Maersk imp nil nil 550 ----- 01/10
2) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil ----- 01/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) JindalKamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 02/10
2) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 02/01
3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 150 02/10
4) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 02/10
5) SFL Trent Kinship Salt nil 34,000 nil 03/10
6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 03/10
7) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite/ nil 1100 / nil 03/10
.) Pet Coke nil 800 nil -----
8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/10
9) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 04/10
10) Prem An HSD/MS nil 3500/40 nil 05/10
11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 05/10
12) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 05/10
13) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 06/10
14) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10
15) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/10
16) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk Imp/Exp nil nil 250/300 07/10
17) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/10
18) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 08/10
19) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 08/10
20) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/10
21) Conti Anping Adsteam Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/10
22) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 10/10
23) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 11/10
24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL