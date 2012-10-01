Oct 01Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 9,005 nil 2,340 2) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur 22/09 23/09 ----- nil 23,400 nil 650 3) Harsh Atla MS/HSD 25/09 25/09 ----- nil 11,236 nil nil 4) Kalymnos GAC Crude oil 01/10 01/10 02/10 nil nil nil 145,00 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maers Maersk imp nil nil 550 ----- 01/10 2) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil ----- 01/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JindalKamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 02/10 2) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 02/01 3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 150 02/10 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 02/10 5) SFL Trent Kinship Salt nil 34,000 nil 03/10 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 03/10 7) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite/ nil 1100 / nil 03/10 .) Pet Coke nil 800 nil ----- 8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/10 9) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 04/10 10) Prem An HSD/MS nil 3500/40 nil 05/10 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 05/10 12) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 05/10 13) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 06/10 14) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10 15) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/10 16) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk Imp/Exp nil nil 250/300 07/10 17) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/10 18) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 08/10 19) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 08/10 20) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/10 21) Conti Anping Adsteam Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/10 22) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 10/10 23) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 11/10 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL