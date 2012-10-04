Oct 04- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 10,298 nil 1,047
2) Kinship Pearl Bauzite/ 03/10 03/10 04/10 nil 1148/150 nil 0/567
3) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 01/10 03/10 ----- nil TOCOME nil 30,000
4) SFL Trent Kinship Salt 03/10 03/10 ----- nil 3,892 nil 29,733
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 04/10 04/10 ----- nil nil nil 650/650
6) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD/MS 04/10 04/10 ----- nil 1500/0 nil2000/4000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Darya Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 05/10
2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 05/10
3) Rajiv Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 05/10
4) Crown Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 06/10
5) Jindal Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/10
6) Peace Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10
7) MOL Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 07/10
.) Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/10
8) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/10
9) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 08/10
10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/10
11) Conti Anping Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/10
12) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 10/10
13) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 10/10
14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 11/10
15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/10
16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 18/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL