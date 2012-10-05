Oct 05- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 11,058 nil 287
2) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 01/10 03/10 ----- 0/1985 nil nil 5000/3015
3) SFL Trent Kinship Salt 03/10 03/10 ----- nil 13,842 nil 19,783
4) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD/MS 04/10 04/10 ----- nil 3500/2658 nil 0/2342
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 05/10 ---
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 05/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 06/10
2) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10
3) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 07/10
4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 08/10
5) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/10
6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/10
7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/10
8) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 09/10
9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/10
10) Conti Anping Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/10
11) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 10/10
12) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 10/10
13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 11/10
14) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 11/10
15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/10
16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 18/10
17) Costa Neo Ro J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL