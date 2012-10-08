Oct 08Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc 10/06 06/10 08/10 nil 10,590 nil 187 2) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil 10/07 07/10 ----- nil 98,283 nil 167,083 3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 10/07 07/10 ----- 4,082 nil nil 3,118 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil ----- 05/10 2) OEL Dubai Relay nil nil nil 650/650 ----- 07/10 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan nil nil nil 150/150 ----- 08/10 4) Maersk Avon Maersk nil nil nil 550/550 ----- 08/10 5) OEL Kochi Relay nil nil nil 250/250 ----- 08/10 6) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil ----- 08/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 10/10 2) OEL Trust Relay nil nil nil 250/250 10/10 3) Caravel Pride Caravel nil nil nil 231/160 10/10 4) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 11/10 5) Conti Anping Adsteam nil nil nil 250/250 11/10 6) Sea Bright Everg nil nil nil 286/350 11/10 7) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 12/10 8) Intisan Inter Ocean FO 31,500 nil nil 12/10 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan nil nil nil 150/150 13/10 10) Maersk Avon Maersk nil nil nil 550/550 15/10 11) OEL Kutch Relay nil nil nil nil 15/10 12) Pacific Vega Inter Ocean Naphtha 33,000 nil nil 15/10 13) Elb Wolf Evergre nil nil nil 286/350 17/10 14) OEL Dubai Relay nil nil nil 650/650 18/10 15) Costa Neo R J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/10 16) OEL Dubai Relay nil nil nil 650/650 18/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL