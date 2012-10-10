Oct 10- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 08/10 08/10 11/10 nil nil 243/175 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 05/10 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 07/10 --- 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil 08/10 --- 4) Peace China Atlantic Crudeoil 213,996 nil nil 07/10 --- 5) Hekmeh Pearl RockPhos 4,000 9,000 nil 10/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/160 11/10 2) Pratibha IndriyaniAtlantic HSD nil 24,000 nil 11/10 3) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 11/10 4) Conti Anping Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/10 5) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 11/10 6) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 12/10 7) Intisan Inter Ocean FO 31,500 nil nil 12/10 8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/10 9) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 12/10 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 13/10 11) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 30,000 nil 13/10 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/10 13) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 15/10 14) Pacific Vega Inter Ocean Naphtha 33,000 nil nil 15/10 15) Jag Lalit Sorabji Crude oil nil 145,000 nil 15/10 16) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 15/10 17) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 16/10 18) Batter Sea Park JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 90,214 nil 17/10 19) Costa Neo Roman J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/10 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 18/10 21) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL