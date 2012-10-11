Oct 11Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 08/10 08/10 11/10 nil nil243 /175
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 05/10 11/10 ----- nil nil nil 16,100
3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 11/10 11/10 11/10 nil nil nil231/160
4) Pratibha IndriyaniAtlantic HSD 11/10 11/10 ----- nil nil nil 24,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay nil nil nil 250 ----- 07/10
2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil ----- 08/10
3) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil ----- 10/10
4) Conti Anping Adsteam nil nil nil 250 ----- 11/10
5) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 6,000 15,000 nil ----- 11/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 12/10
2) Intisan Inter Ocean FO 31,500 nil nil 12/10
3) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 12/10
4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 12/10
5) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 13/10
6) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 13/10
7) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 30,000 nil 13/10
8) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/10
9) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 15/10
10) Pacific Vega Inter Ocean Naphtha 33,000 nil nil 15/10
11) Jag Lalit Sorabji Crude oil nil 145,000 nil 15/10
12) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 16/10
13) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 16/10
14) Batter Sea Park JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 90,214 nil 17/10
15) Costa Neo J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/10
16) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 18/10
17) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 20/10
18) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 22/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL