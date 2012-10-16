Oct 16Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp 15/10 15/10 16/10 nil nil 605/264 34/279
2) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp 15/10 15/10 ----- nil nil 435/158 22/163
3) Jag Lalit Sorabji Crude oil 15/10 15/10 ----- nilTo come nil 145,000
4) Orchids Atlantic FO 15/10 15/10 ----- nilTo come nil 13,000
5) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp 16/10 16/10 16/10 nil nil nil250/250
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 9,000 4,000 nil 10/10 ---
2) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 30,000 nil 13/10 16/10
3) Pacific Vega Inter Ocean Naphtha 33,000 nil nil 15/10 ---
4) Desh Samman Jairam Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 16/10 ---
5) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 16/10 16/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Batter Sea Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 9,024 nil 17/10
2) Costa Neo J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 18/10
3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 18/10
4) H S Bizet CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 18/10
5) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 19/10
6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 20/10
7) Jindal meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 20/10
8) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 22/10
9) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/10
10) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 22/10
11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 23/10
12) Omega Immanuel Atlantic FO 33,000 nil nil 25/10
13) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 25/10
14) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 25/10
15) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 25/10
16) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 25/10
17) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 203 nil 28/10
18) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL