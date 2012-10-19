Oct 19Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD 13/10 16/10 19/10 nil 27,833 nil 2,167 2) Pacific Vega Inter Ocean Naphtha 15/10 17/10 ----- 25,814 nil nil 5,686 3) Naviga Inter Ocean Crude oil 19/10 19/10 ----- nil Tocome nil 136,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 9,000 4,000 nil 10/10 --- 2) Swarna Kalash Ancheril HSD nil 2,000 nil 17/10 --- 3) Chemroad Haya Atlantic Phos Acid nil 8,300 nil 19/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 20/10 2) Jindal meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 21/10 3) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/10 4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 22/10 5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 22/10 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 23/10 7) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 24/10 8) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/260 24/10 9) D S Promoter Atlantic FO 33,000 nil nil 24/10 10) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 25/10 11) Western Charm O Exim Timber nil 6,990 nil 25/10 12) Omega Immanuel Atlantic FO 33,000 nil nil 25/10 13) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 25/10 14) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 25/10 15) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 25/10 16) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/10 17) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 203 nil 28/10 18) Nord Aarhus Benline Scrap nil 28,600 nil 28/10 19) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/10 20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 01/11 21) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 03/11 22) Nave Cielo Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 03/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL