Oct 29- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 10/10 22/10 29/10 nil 4,935 nil 8,104
2) Western Charm O Exim Timber 24/10 24/10 29/10 nil 1,126 nil 5,363
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 24/10 27/10 ----- nil 8,500 nil 7,600
4) Nord Aarhus Benline Scrap 27/10 27/10 ----- nil 6,176 nil 22,424
5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 27/10 29/10 ----- 3,812 nil nil 8,232
6) Jag Prerana Sorabji MS 28/10 28/10 29/10 nil 3,173 nil 2,327
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SC Behai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,500 nil 28/10 ---
2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/10 29/10
3) Gotlamd Spirit Wilhemsen Crude oil nil 85,000 nil 29/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 31/10
2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/11
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 01/11
4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/11
5) KY Venus Pearl Methanol nil 6,000 nil 02/11
6) Tala Atlantic Sulpher nil 40,000 nil 03/11
7) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 03/11
8) Nave Cielo Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 03/11
9) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 03/11
10) ELB Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 03/11
11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 05/11
12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/11
13) Tataki Maritime Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 05/11
14) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,500 nil 06/11
15) Ocean Princess JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 07/11
16) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 07/11
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 08/11
18) Roresight Wilhemsen Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 08/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL