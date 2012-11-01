Nov 01Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 24/10 27/10 01/11 nil 16,100 nil 285
2) Nord Aarhus Benline Scrap 27/10 27/10 ----- nil 18,680 nil 9,920
3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 27/10 29/10 ----- 8,232 nil nil 268
4) Jag Prakash Atlantic MS/HSD 31/10 31/10 ----- nil 0/3428 nil13000/6572
5) SC Behai Atlantic Methanol 28/10 01/11 ----- nil nil nil 10,500
6) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 31/10 31/10 ----- nil nil nil608/410
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Jindal Meena Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 31/10 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Tala Atlantic Sulpher nil 40,000 nil 03/11
2) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 03/11
3) Nave Cielo Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 03/11
4) ELB Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 03/11
5) Tala Admiral Sulphur nil 21,975 nil 03/11
6) Leopard Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil 300 nil 03/11
7) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,500 nil 03/11
8) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 04/11
9) KY Venus Pearl Methanol nil 6,000 nil 04/11
10) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 05/11
11) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 05/11
12) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 05/11
13) Tataki Maritime Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 05/11
14) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 05/11
15) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/261 05/11
16) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 05/11
17) Ocean Princess JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 07/11
18) Lahore Express Adstream Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 07/11
19) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil nil 07/11
20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 08/11
21) Roresight Wilhemsen Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 08/11
22) Dara Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 09/11
23) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 12/11
