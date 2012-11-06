Nov 06- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos 03/11 03/11 ----- nil 4,637 nil 37,363 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 592/186 74/338 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 182/133 140/266 4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 05/11 06/11 ----- nil nil nil 55,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tala Admiral Sulphur nil 21,975 nil 03/11 --- 2) Leopard Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil 300 nil 03/11 06/11 3) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/11 --- 4) KY Venus Pearl Methanol nil 6,000 nil 06/11 06/11 5) Tataki Maritime Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 06/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Princess JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 07/11 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil nil 07/11 3) Jindal Tara Sujar CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/11 4) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 08/11 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 08/11 6) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 08/11 7) Foresight Wilhemsen Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 09/11 8) Stolt Winland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,650 nil 10/11 9) Costa Ne J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 11/11 10) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauxite nil 1,100 nil 11/11 Petcoke nil 980 nil 11/11 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 12/11 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 12/11 13) B Elephant GAC Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 14/11 14) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 15/11 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 15/11 16) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL