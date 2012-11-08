Nov 08Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos 03/11 03/11 ----- nil 13,151 nil 28,849
2) Leopard Sea Horse Gen Cargo 03/11 06/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 300
3) Tataki Maritime Crude oil 06/11 07/11 09/11 nil 64,000 nil 68,085
4) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 08/11 08/11 09/11 nil TOCOM nil650/650
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tala Admiral Sulphur nil 21,975 nil 03/11 ---
2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/11 ---
3) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 08/11 08/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Foresight Wilhemsen Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 09/11
2) Stolt Winland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,650 nil 10/11
3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,100 nil 10/11
4) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauxite nil 1,100 nil 11/11
Kinship Modesty Pearl Petcoke nil 980 nil 11/11
5) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 11/11
6) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 12/11
7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 12/11
8) Jindal Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/11
9) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 12/11
10) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 128,000 nil 12/11
11) B Elephant GAC Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 14/11
12) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 15/11
13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 15/11
14) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 15/11
15) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 15/11
16) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/11
17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 19/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL