Nov 12- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Foresight Wilhemsen Zinc Con 09/11 09/11 13/11 nil 8,046 nil 2,964
2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 10/11 10/11 ----- nil nil nil
3) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauxite 11/11 11/11 ----- nil 1100/ nil nil
Petcoke 11/11 ----- ----- nil nil nil nil
4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 10/11 11/11 12/11 4,223 nil nil 2,987
5) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude 12/11 12/11 13/11 nil nil nil 128,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hyundai Treasure Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 16,744 nil 03/11 ---
nil 25,256 nil 03/11 ---
2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 8,000 nil nil 09/11 12/11
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 10/11 ---
4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 12/11 12/11
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 12/11 12/11
6) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/11 12/11
7) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude nil 50,000 nil 12/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) B Elephant GAC Crude oil nil 125,000 nil 14/11
2) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 15/11
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 15/11
4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 15/11
5) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 16/11
6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/11
7) Celebrity J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 17/11
8) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/11
9) ILC Union Oexim Timber nil 2,900 nil 18/11
10) Sather Oexim Timber nil 7,000 nil 19/11
11) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 19/11
12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 19/11
13) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 19/11
14) Hermitage Bridge Interocean HSD nil 25,000 nil 20/11
15) Lord Star Grace GAC Ethylene nil nil nil -----
Di Chlor nil 3,500 nil 21/11
16) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/11
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 22/11
18) Augen Odyssey Adstream Cruise nil nil nil 22/11
19) Clipper Odyssey PLI Cruise nil nil nil 25/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL