Mar 11- Port conditions of Okha as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 5,872 nil 858 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 09/03 09/03 11/03 nil 36,809 nil 13,191 3) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil 09/03 10/03 ----- nil nil nil 79,650 4) L R Mimosa Inter Ocean CBFS 10/03 11/03 11/03 nil 10,148 nil 1,211 5) Jag Pushp Atlantic HSD 11/03 11/03 ----- nil TOCOME nil 130/60 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/03 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/03 11/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/03 2) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO nil 3,000 nil 12/03 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 13/03 5) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil 13/03 6) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 13/03 7) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 13/03 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 14/03 9) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/450 14/03 10) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/03 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/03 12) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03 13) Silver Whisper JMB Cruise nil nil nil 16/03 14) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/03 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 17/03 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 17) Aegean Odyssey JMB Cruise nil nil nil 18/03 18) Argent Aster JMB Phos Acid nil 5,050 nil 18/03 19) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/03 21) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 21/03 22) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03 23) Kosta Delisioza JMB Cruise nil nil nil 24/03 24) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL