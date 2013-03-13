Mar 13- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 12/03 nil 6,377 nil 3,535 2) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil 09/03 10/03 12/03 nil 62,204 nil 17,462 3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS 11/03 11/03 ----- nil 5000/0 nil8000/60 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 06/03 12/03 ----- nil TOCOME nil 16,000 5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 12/03 12/03 ----- nil TOCOME nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/03 2) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250,350 13/03 3) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil 13/03 4) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200,250 13/03 5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800,700 14/03 6) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200,450 14/03 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550,550 14/03 8) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250,350 14/03 9) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150,150 15/03 10) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/03 11) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 17/03 12) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 17/03 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550,550 18/03 14) Argent Aster J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 5,050 nil 18/03 15) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250,350 18/03 16) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550,550 21/03 18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250,350 21/03 19) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 9,472 23/03 20) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550,550 25/03 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350,550 21/03 22) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250,350 21/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL