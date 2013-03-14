Mar 14Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 06/03 12/03 ----- nil 3,500 nil 13,039 2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 13/03 13/03 14/03 nil 38,027 nil 12,025 3) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxi/P.Coke 13/03 13/03 14/03 nil 230/1037 nil 1239/31 4) Santos Express ISS CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil 178/119 10/122 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil TOCOM 550/550 6) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS/HSD 14/03 14/03 ----- -/2,980 nil nil 8000/5490 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 13/03 TBT 2) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO/MS 8,000 5,700 nil 14/03 TBT 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 14/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 15/03 2) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03 3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/03 4) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 17/03 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 18/03 6) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 18/03 7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 8) Argent Aster J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 5,050 nil 18/03 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 18/03 10) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD/MS nil n.a. nil 19/03 11) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 19/03 12) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 20/03 13) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03 14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/03 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 21/03 16) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03 17) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 25/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL