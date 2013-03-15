Mar 15Port conditions of Bedi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 06/03 12/03 15/03 nil 14,100 nil 2,439 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS/HSD 14/03 14/03 ------/2,980 nil nil /5490 3) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO/MS 14/03 14/03 ----- 300/- -/253 nil /5522 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 15/03 15/03 ----- nil nil TOCOM250/350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 14/03 --- 2) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/03 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 17/03 3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 18/03 4) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 18/03 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 6) Argent Aster J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 5,050 nil 18/03 7) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 18/03 8) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 20/03 9) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03 10) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/03 11) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 21/03 12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 21/03 13) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD /MS nil n.a. nil 22/03 14) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 22/03 15) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03 16) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 24/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL