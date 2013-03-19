India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 19- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sidra Ras Laf Atlantic FO/MS 14/03 14/03 ----- 9700/0 4100/253nil4000/5522 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 17/03 17/03 19/03 nil 30,796 nil 9,174 3) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 18/03 18/03 ----- 380 nil nil 6,870 4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 18/03 19/03 19/03 nil nil nil250/350 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 18/03 19/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 --- 2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/MS 15000/40 nil nil 19/03 --- 3) Arietis Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 19/03 --- 4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 19/03 19/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/03 2) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD /MS nil TOCOME nil 22/03 3) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 22/03 4) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/03 5) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 23/03 6) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03 7) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 23/03 8) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 24/03 9) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 24/03 10) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 24/03 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/03 12) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 25/03 13) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03 14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/03 15) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/03 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 28/03 17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 28/03 18) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India