Mar 19- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sidra Ras Laf Atlantic FO/MS 14/03 14/03 ----- 9700/0 4100/253nil4000/5522 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 17/03 17/03 19/03 nil 30,796 nil 9,174 3) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 18/03 18/03 ----- 380 nil nil 6,870 4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 18/03 19/03 19/03 nil nil nil250/350 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 18/03 19/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 --- 2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/MS 15000/40 nil nil 19/03 --- 3) Arietis Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 19/03 --- 4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 19/03 19/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/03 2) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD /MS nil TOCOME nil 22/03 3) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 22/03 4) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/03 5) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 23/03 6) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03 7) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 23/03 8) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 24/03 9) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 24/03 10) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 24/03 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/03 12) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 25/03 13) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03 14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/03 15) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/03 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 28/03 17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 28/03 18) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL