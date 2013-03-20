Mar 20Port conditions ofkochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FOMS 14/03 14/03 20/03 9700/0 7,000 nil0 /1067
2) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 18/03 18/03 20/03 2,803 nil nil 4,447
3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 18/03 19/03 ----- nil nil220 /254 nil
4) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 19/03 19/03 20/03 nil 44,475 nil 6,557
5) Arietis Atlantic FO 19/03 20/03 ----- Ldg nil nil 12,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 18/03 ---
2) Sanma Atlantic HSD/MS 1500/400 nil nil 19/03 20/03
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Al Kyonis Atlantic FO nil 30,000 nil 21/03
2) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 22/03
3) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD /MS nil Uld nil 22/03
4) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 200/200 23/03
5) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 23/03
6) Karuthal Trans Asia Imp/Exp nil nil 94/72 23/03
7) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 23/03
8) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 24/03
9) Kosta Delisioza J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/03
10) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 24/03
11) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 24/03
12) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 24/03
13) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/03
14) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 25/03
15) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 25/03
16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 25/03
17) Colombus-2 J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 25/03
18) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 25/03
19) Zim China Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 26/03
20) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 27/03
21) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 28/03
22) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 28/03
23) Aida Diva J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 30/03
24) Seabourn Quest J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 31/03
25) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 01/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL