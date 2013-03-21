India Port Conditions: Kochi
Mar 21Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 18/03 19/03 ----- nil nil 220/254 COMP
2) Arietis Atlantic FO 19/03 20/03 ----- 5,888 nil nil 10,112
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 18/03 21/03 ----- nil nil TOCOM550/550
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/MS 15,000 4,000 nil 19/03 TBT
2) Al Kyonis Atlantic FO nil 30,000 nil 21/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dawn Meerut Ancheril HSD/MS nil n.a. nil 22/03
2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/03
3) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/03
4) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 23/03
5) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 23/03
6) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 23/03
7) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 24/03
8) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 24/03
9) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/03
10) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/03
11) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 25/03
12) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 25/03
13) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03
14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/03
15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03
16) Gotland Spirit Wlhelmsen Crude oil nil 89,000 nil 25/03
17) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 26/03
18) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD/MS nil TOCOM nil 26/03
19) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/03
20) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 225/225 27/03
21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 28/03
22) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/03
23) Sterling Atlantic Naphtha 25,000 nil nil 30/03
24) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL