Mar 22- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD/MS 19/03 21/03 22/03 10583/2197 nil 4417/1803 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Al Kyonis Atlantic FO nil 30,000 nil 21/03 --- 2) Karuthal Trans Asia CNTR nil nil 94/72 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/03 2) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/03 3) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 23/03 4) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 23/03 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/ HSD 4000/12000 nil nil 23/03 6) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/03 7) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/03 8) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD/MS nil 20,000 nil 24/03 9) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 25/03 10) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/03 12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/03 13) Gotland Spirit Wlhelmsen Crude oil nil 89,000 nil 25/03 14) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 26/03 15) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 26/03 16) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 26/03 17) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 27/03 18) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD/MS nil Uldg nil 27/03 19) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/03 20) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 225/225 27/03 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 28/03 22) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/03 23) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 28/03 24) Sterling Atlantic Naphtha 25,000 nil nil 30/03 25) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 31/03 26) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL