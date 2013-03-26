Mar 26Port conditions ofKochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Al Kyonis Atlantic FO 21/03 23/03 ----- nil 31,279 nil 2) New Fortuner GAC Crude oil 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 95,160 nil 3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 25/03 25/03 26/03 nil nil340 /235 4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp 25/03 25/03 26/03 nil nil225 /305 5) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp 24/03 24/03 26/03 nil nil nil150/150 6) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp 25/03 25/03 26/03 nil nil746 /276135/564 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/03 26/03 2) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD/MS nil 20,000 nil 24/03 26/03 3) Gotland Spirit Wlhelmsen Crude oil nil 89,000 nil 25/03 --- 4) Zim China Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 26/03 26/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 8,300 nil 27/03 2) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 27/03 3) Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 28/03 4) Manila Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 225/225 28/03 5) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 28/03 6) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 28/03 7) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 29/03 8) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 29/03 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 29/03 10) Aida Diva J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 30/03 11) Sterling Atlantic Naphtha 25,000 nil nil 30/03 12) Asian Fair O Exim Timber logs nil 6,344 nil 30/03 13) Seabourn Quest J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 31/03 14) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 31/03 15) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 01/04 16) Seabourn Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 01/04 17) Zim Atlantic Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 02/04 18) Wanhai I Omega Imp/Exp nil nil nil 02/04 19) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 04/04 20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 04/04 21) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 04/04 22) Europa Germ Cruise nil nil nil 06/04 23) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 06/04 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL