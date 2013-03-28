Mar 28Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 24/03 26/03 28/03 nil 11,139 nil 1,861 .) nil Atlantic SKO 24/03 26/03 28/03 TOCOM nil nil 12,000 .) nil Atlantic HSD 24/03 26/03 28/03 TOCOM nil nil 2,500 2) Gotland Spirit Wlhelmsen Crude oil 25/03 27/03 28/03 41,358 TOCOM nil 89,000 3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 27/03 27/03 28/03 nil TOCOM nil 8,300 4) Almarona GAC Ammonia 28/03 28/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 7,000 5) Manila Express ISS CNTR 28/03 28/03 28/03 nil nil TOCOM 225/225 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 28/03 28/03 28/03 nil nil TOCOM 350/550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil 27/03 --- 2) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 4,800 nil 28/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/03 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 29/03 3) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 29/03 4) Prudent Ancheril HSD nil 20,000 nil 30/03 5) Sterling Atlantic Naphtha 25,000 nil nil 31/03 6) Asian Fair O Exim Timber logs nil 6,344 nil 31/03 7) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 31/03 8) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 31/03 9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 01/04 10) Zim Atlantic Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/04 11) Wanhai I Omega CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/04 12) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/04 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 04/04 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 04/04 15) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 05/04 16) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 06/04 17) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL