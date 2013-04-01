Apr 01Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Aida Diva J M Baxi Cruise 30/03 30/03 ----- nil nil nil 2) Sterling Atlantic Naphtha 30/03 30/03 ----- 14,427 nil nil 15,573 3) Asian Fair O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 453 nil 5,890 4) Seabourn Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise 01/04 01/04 ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement nil 14,000 nil ----- 27/03 2) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil ----- 31/03 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 8,500 4,000 nil ----- 31/03 4) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 01/04 5) Wanhai I Omega Imp/Exp nil nil nil ----- 01/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 03/04 2) Zim Atlantic Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 03/04 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 03/04 4) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 03/04 5) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 03/04 6) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 04/04 7) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 04/04 8) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 04/04 9) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 05/04 10) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 05/04 11) Europa Germ Cruise nil nil nil 06/04 12) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 06/04 13) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04 14) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 09/04 15) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 11/04 16) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 11/04 17) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL