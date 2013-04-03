Apr 03Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil 1,965 nil 4,378
2) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement 27/03 01/04 02/04 nil 8,000 nil 8,570
3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS / 31/03 02/04 ----- nil 1,365 nil3,635 /
4) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD 31/03 31/03 ----- nil nil nil 42,020
5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 03/04 03/04 02/04 nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Zim Atlantic Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil ----- 03/04
2) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 ----- 03/04
3) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil ----- 03/04
4) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 ----- 03/04
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 04/04
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 04/04
3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 04/04
4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 05/04
5) Europa German Exp Cruise nil nil nil 06/04
6) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 06/04
7) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04
8) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 09/04
9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 10/04
10) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04
11) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 11/04
12) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 11/04
13) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04
14) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 12/04
15) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04
16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04
17) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04
18) Arcadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
19) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL