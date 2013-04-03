Apr 03Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 02/04 nil 1,965 nil 4,378 2) Darya Jaan Kiinship Cement 27/03 01/04 02/04 nil 8,000 nil 8,570 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS / 31/03 02/04 ----- nil 1,365 nil3,635 / 4) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD 31/03 31/03 ----- nil nil nil 42,020 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 03/04 03/04 02/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Zim Atlantic Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil ----- 03/04 2) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 ----- 03/04 3) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil ----- 03/04 4) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 ----- 03/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 04/04 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 04/04 3) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 04/04 4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 05/04 5) Europa German Exp Cruise nil nil nil 06/04 6) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 06/04 7) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04 8) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 09/04 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 10/04 10) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04 11) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 11/04 12) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 11/04 13) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04 14) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 12/04 15) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04 16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04 17) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04 18) Arcadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 19) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL