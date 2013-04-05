Apr 05- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 2,816 nil 3,527
2) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD 31/03 31/03 05/04 nil 36,904 nil 5,116
3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 03/04 03/04 05/04 nil nil 215/171 COMP
4) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil 03/04 04/04 05/04 nil 61,749 nil 6,371
5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 04/04 05/04 ----- nil nil nil800/700
6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 05/04 05/04 ----- nil nil nil250/350
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 03/04 ---
2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 04/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 07/04
2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil nil nil 07/04
3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/04
4) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 09/04
5) Ratna Shalini J Mackintosh Crude oil nil 996,000 nil 09/04
6) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/04
7) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 10/04
8) Indira gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 10/04
9) Conti Anping Adstream CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/04
10) Nanhai nil Methanol nil 10,000 nil 10/04
11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04
12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 11/04
13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/04
14) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 12/04
15) Seven Seas VoyagerJMB Cruise nil nil nil 13/04
16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 14/04
17) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/04
18) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04
19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 18/04
20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 18/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL