Apr 05- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 2,816 nil 3,527 2) Jag Pushpa Sorabji HSD 31/03 31/03 05/04 nil 36,904 nil 5,116 3) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 03/04 03/04 05/04 nil nil 215/171 COMP 4) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil 03/04 04/04 05/04 nil 61,749 nil 6,371 5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 04/04 05/04 ----- nil nil nil800/700 6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 05/04 05/04 ----- nil nil nil250/350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 03/04 --- 2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 04/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 07/04 2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil nil nil 07/04 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 08/04 4) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 09/04 5) Ratna Shalini J Mackintosh Crude oil nil 996,000 nil 09/04 6) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/04 7) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 10/04 8) Indira gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 10/04 9) Conti Anping Adstream CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/04 10) Nanhai nil Methanol nil 10,000 nil 10/04 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 11/04 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/04 14) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 12/04 15) Seven Seas VoyagerJMB Cruise nil nil nil 13/04 16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 14/04 17) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/04 18) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 18/04 20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 18/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL