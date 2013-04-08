Apr 08Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 6,343 nil nil 2) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil 07/04 07/04 08/04 nil112,000 nil 10,469 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 07/04 07/04 08/04 1,499 nil nil5560 /0 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04 08/04 2) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 08/04 08/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 09/04 2) Ratna Shalini J Mackintosh Crude oil nil 996,000 nil 09/04 3) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 10/04 4) Indira gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 10/04 5) Conti Anping Adstream Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/04 6) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil 10/04 7) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,000 nil 10/04 8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04 9) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04 10) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS nil 300/100 nil 11/04 11) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil 11/04 12) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04 13) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 12/04 14) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04 15) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 14/04 16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04 17) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04 18) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04 19) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 17/04 20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 18/04 21) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 18/04 22) Amadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 23) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 24) Costa Atlantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 20/04 25) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/04 26) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL