Apr 08Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Asian Fair II O Exim Timber logs 31/03 31/03 ----- nil 6,343 nil nil
2) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil 07/04 07/04 08/04 nil112,000 nil 10,469
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 07/04 07/04 08/04 1,499 nil nil5560 /0
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/04 08/04
2) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 08/04 08/04
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 200/150 09/04
2) Ratna Shalini J Mackintosh Crude oil nil 996,000 nil 09/04
3) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 10/04
4) Indira gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 10/04
5) Conti Anping Adstream Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/04
6) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil 10/04
7) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,000 nil 10/04
8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04
9) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 11/04
10) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS nil 300/100 nil 11/04
11) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil 11/04
12) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04
13) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 12/04
14) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04
15) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 14/04
16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04
17) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 15/04
18) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04
19) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 17/04
20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 18/04
21) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 18/04
22) Amadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
23) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
24) Costa Atlantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 20/04
25) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/04
26) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL