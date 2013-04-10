Apr 10- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ratna Shalini J Mackintosh Crude oil 09/04 10/04 ----- nil TOCOME nil 99,628 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 08/04 --- 2) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 10/04 --- 3) Conti Anping Adstream CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/04 10/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 11/04 2) Prem Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,000 nil 11/04 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04 4) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/04 5) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS nil 300/100 nil 11/04 6) Jindal Tarini Oriental Tinmer logs nil 4,391 nil 11/04 7) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil 12/04 8) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil 12/04 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/04 10) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 14/04 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 14/04 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/04 13) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04 14) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/04 15) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 17/04 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 18/04 17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 18/04 18) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 18/04 19) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 18/04 20) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 19/04 21) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/04 22) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 25/04 23) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/04 24) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/550 25/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL