Apr 11Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Conti Anping Adstream Imp/Exp 10/04 10/04 ----- nil nil318 /224 nil
2) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil 10/04 11/04 ----- nil Uldg nil 131,854
3) Prem Mala Ancheril MS 11/04 11/04 ----- nil Uldg nil 6,600
4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 11/04 11/04 11/04 nil nil nil150/150
5) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS 11/04 11/04 ----- nil Uldg nil300/100
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 ----- 08/04
2) Indira gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 ----- 11/04
3) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 ----- 11/04
4) Jindal Tarini Oriental Ti nil 4,391 nil ----- 11/04
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil 12/04
2) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 12/04
3) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil 12/04
4) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04
5) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 47,000 nil 13/04
6) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 14/04
7) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 14/04
8) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 14/04
9) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04
10) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04
11) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 16/04
12) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/04
13) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 17/04
14) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 18/04
15) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 18/04
16) ANL Windara CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 18/04
17) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 18/04
18) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 19/04
19) Amadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
20) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04
21) Costa Atlantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 20/04
22) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/04
23) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/04
24) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 25/04
25) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/04
26) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 25/04
27) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04
