Apr 12Port conditions ofKochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil 10/04 11/04 12/04 nil 72,604 nil 59,250 2) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS 11/04 11/04 ----- nil 2,666 nil247/100 3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 08/04 11/04 12/04 nil nil604 /279 0 /192 4) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise 12/04 12/04 12/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Indira gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 ----- 11/04 2) Jindal Tarini Oriental Tinmer logs nil 4,391 nil ----- 11/04 3) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil ----- 12/04 4) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil ----- 12/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04 2) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 47,000 nil 13/04 3) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 14/04 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 14/04 5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 14/04 6) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 14/04 7) B C Chatterjee Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 14/04 8) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04 9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 16/04 11) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/04 12) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/04 13) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 17/04 14) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 18/04 15) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 18/04 16) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 18/04 17) ANL Windara CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 18/04 18) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 18/04 19) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 19/04 20) Amadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 21) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 22) Costa Atlantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 20/04 23) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 20/04 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/04 25) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/04 26) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 25/04 27) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/04 28) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 25/04 29) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL