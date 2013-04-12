Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Apr 12Port conditions ofKochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) New Vision Inter Ocean Crude oil 10/04 11/04 12/04 nil 72,604 nil 59,250 2) Gold Express Atlantic HSD/MS 11/04 11/04 ----- nil 2,666 nil247/100 3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 08/04 11/04 12/04 nil nil604 /279 0 /192 4) Legend of the SeasJ M Baxi Cruise 12/04 12/04 12/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Indira gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 ----- 11/04 2) Jindal Tarini Oriental Tinmer logs nil 4,391 nil ----- 11/04 3) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,000 nil ----- 12/04 4) Vinalines Galaxy Inter Ocean Naphtha nil 35,000 nil ----- 12/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/04 2) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 47,000 nil 13/04 3) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 14/04 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 14/04 5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 14/04 6) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 14/04 7) B C Chatterjee Atlantic HSD nil 16,000 nil 14/04 8) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 15/04 9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,500 nil 15/04 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 16/04 11) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/04 12) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 16/04 13) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 17/04 14) Hongxin Blue Sea GAC RiverSand nil 32,000 nil 18/04 15) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 18/04 16) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 18/04 17) ANL Windara CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 18/04 18) Desh Rakshak Jairam Crude oil nil 78,000 nil 18/04 19) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 19/04 20) Amadia J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 21) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/04 22) Costa Atlantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 20/04 23) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 20/04 24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/04 25) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 24/04 26) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 25/04 27) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/04 28) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/550 25/04 29) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 27/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: